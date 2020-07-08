Alia Bhatt, Kareena And Karisma Wish Neetu Kapoor And Showers All Their Love Dropping Candid Pics

Bollywood glam dolls Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma wished Neetu Kapoor 'Happy Birthday' and shared all their love on Instagram Stories by dropping a few candid pics…

We all know that Alia Bhatt and chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor are in much love, thus Alia also stood as a support system for this family after legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. She was among a few people who attended the last rites of Rishi ji.

Well, on the occasion of her future mother-in-law's birthday, Alia took to her Instagram and dropped a throwback pic of this veteran actress and also penned down a heartfelt message.





In this pic, Neetu ji is looking so young and beautiful…"Happy happy birthday @neetu54. You have and always will inspire me every single day. Love you too much."



Coming to Kapoor sisters, they also wished their aunty in a special way by dropping candid pics of their Instagram stories…

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback pic of Neetu Kapoor… This yesteryear's actress looked beautiful in her young age posing to cams in polka-dotted shirt and normal pants. Kareena wished 'Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty' and showered her love…



On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor also shared the image of Neetu Kapoor and wished her Happy Birthday!!!

Well, Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday happily amidst her family members. Riddhima Kapoor hosted a pre-birthday bash dinner part yesterday night and dropped a few candid selfies making us happy!!!

Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor… Stay Happy And Blessed!!!