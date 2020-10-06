Alia Bhatt Resumes The Shoot For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' After 7 Months

Bollywood glam doll Alia Bhatt has resumed for her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi after 7 months which is being directed by Bollywood's ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt is going to essay the role of a brothel in this most-awaited movie.

Well, post lockdown as the film industry is slowly getting back to its normalcy, even actors and filmmakers are turning busy by resuming the shootings of them movies. Off late, even Alia Bhatt has resumed her shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi movie and joined the cast at Mumbai's film city.

According to the sources, the film unit has shot the night sequence and reported to sets at 7 PM. He also told, "To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup."

Keeping the Covid-19 restrictions in mind, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is shooting with only a 50-member team. Even he is planning to wrap up the schedule soon as only a part of movie is left which will be shot in the coming days.

Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. She was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners.