Alia Bhatt to produce coming-of-age rom-com ‘Don’t Be Shy’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, is set to back a fresh coming-of-age romantic comedy titled Don’t Be Shy under their production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film will be made in collaboration with Prime Video, marking another significant step in Alia’s growing journey as a producer.

Sharing her thoughts, Alia Bhatt said Eternal Sunshine has always aimed to support stories that feel honest and voices that are authentic. She added that Don’t Be Shy immediately stood out for its sincerity and youthful perspective, while writer-director Sreeti Mukerji’s passion and energy perfectly aligned with the spirit of the story. Alia also noted that Prime Video’s consistent support for bold and distinctive storytelling made it the ideal platform for the film to reach its audience.

Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, Don’t Be Shy is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji. The film follows the journey of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life perfectly planned—until unexpected events turn her world upside down.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, expressed excitement about collaborating with the Bhatt sisters. He described the film as a warm, fun romantic comedy with a strong female-led narrative, fresh writing, and relatable characters. Complemented by music from Ram Sampath, Don’t Be Shy promises a heartfelt and entertaining experience for global audiences.