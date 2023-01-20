Alia Bhatt unveils new collection while advocating for breastfeeding among new mothers

Alia Bhatt, a new mother herself, continues to advocate for body positivity and support for new moms with the launch of her latest clothing line. The collection is specifically designed for working mothers, with features that make breastfeeding convenient and comfortable for both mother and baby. The actress shared the news on her social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of being able to nurse your baby wherever and whenever desired.









Actress and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt has launched a new clothing line specifically designed for working mothers, that aims to make breastfeeding comfortable and convenient for both mother and baby. The button-down ensembles will keep both mom and baby comfortable all day. Bhatt, who recently became a mother herself, has been an advocate for body positivity and support for new moms. Prior to the launch of her new line, she spoke about her decision to 'celebrate' her post-pregnancy body and encouraged others to do the same. She stressed on the importance of being fit and healthy, rather than putting pressure on oneself to look a certain way. Bhatt has several upcoming projects, including a portion of her romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone' which is set to release on August 11.

