Alia Bhatt’s Phenomenal Rise to Become the Megastar of Bollywood

Gone are those days when Bollywood actresses were considered to have a short shelf life in their acting career. Earlier getting married or having kids means the end of an acting career. One such actress who proves this wrong is Alia Bhatt. From 2012, her first movie, till date she has proved that nothing can stop a woman with good talent. Her decade long acting career showcases her hard work and versatility.

On her birthday let us have a look at Alia Bhatt’s journey on becoming one of the top actresses of our country.

Early Life and Bollywood Debut

Born on March 15, 1993, into the renowned Bhatt family, Alia was destined for the silver screen. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a famous filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is an actress. Although she had a film background, she worked very hard to build her name in Bollywood.

Alia made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The film introduced her as a stylish, glamorous actress, and she quickly became the nation’s sweetheart with her cute looks and soft voice. Though the movie was a commercial success, critics were skeptical about whether she could move beyond mainstream roles. Little did they know, she was about to prove them wrong.

Alia Bhatt’s Career Milestones

After every movie she did, Alia Bhatt set a new benchmark by accepting challenging and diverse roles. Let’s explore some of her most significant career milestones:

1. “Highway” (2014) – A Turning Point

Alia surprised everyone with her powerful performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway. Playing a kidnapped girl who discovers freedom through her journey, she delivered an emotionally charged performance that earned her critical acclaim. This was the beginning of her transformation into a serious actress.

2. “Udta Punjab” (2016)

This movie saw another side of Alia Bhatt. In this gripping crime drama, she played the role of a migrant worker caught in Punjab’s drug crisis. Her raw and intense performance won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and proved that she was more than just a glamorous star.

3. “Raazi” (2018)

Playing the role of a young spy in Raazi, Alia delivered a performance that left audiences and critics in awe. The film was a massive success, and she was lauded for portraying Sehmat’s strength and vulnerability with perfection.

4. “Gully Boy” (2019)

Alia’s role as the fierce and passionate Safeena in Gully Boy became an audience favorite. Her dialogues, energy, and natural performance added another feather to her cap, proving her ability to shine even in a supporting role.

5. “Gangubai Kathiawadi” (2022)

One of the most defining films of Alia’s career, Gangubai Kathiawadi, showcased her in a completely new avatar. Her powerful portrayal of a brothel madam fighting for women’s rights won her widespread acclaim and multiple awards. This film cemented her status as one of Bollywood’s top actresses. People were shocked to see the cute Alia portraying such a powerful character with ease.

6. Hollywood Debut and Beyond

Alia took a major leap in her career by making her Hollywood debut in “Heart of Stone” (2023) alongside Gal Gadot. This was a significant milestone that expanded her global reach and proved that she was ready to take on international projects.

Other than the above-mentioned movies, some of the other top movies of Alia Bhatt include - 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor and Sons and Dear Zindagi. These movies were a huge hit at the box office making Alia Bhatt one of the most sought-after actresses of our country.

How Alia Bhatt became an Inspiration for Many

Alia Bhatt married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor and has a daughter Raha. Alia has proved that marriage or motherhood doesn’t stop or slow down a woman’s career. She showed the world how to balance a family and a professional life like a pro. She successfully shot her Hollywood movie while she was pregnant showing her dedication to her work.

Alia also launched her maternity and kids wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, showcasing her entrepreneurial skills. She openly discussed her post-pregnancy struggles and how she prioritized self-care, setting an inspiring example for working mothers.

Alia Bhatt’s rise in Bollywood is nothing short of phenomenal. From her cute role in Student of the Year to her powerful role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has shown the world that with pure talent and hard work, no one can stop you from rising.

On her Birthday, we wish Alia Bhatt a fantastic year and wish to see more incredible performances in future.