Amitabh Bachchan just tweeted that he is tested COVID positive and his family has undergone tests and results are awaited. Megastar asked all those who have been in close proximity to him in the past few days to get tested for Coronavirus.

Amitah Bachchan has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Ville Parle which is located closer to actor's residence in Juhu Area in Mumbai. All his family members and staff have undergone tests and the results are awaited.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

