X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Nanavati hospital, Tested COVID Positive

Big B tested COVID Positive

Big B tested COVID Positive

Highlights

Amitabh Bachchan just tweeted that he is tested COVID positive and his family has undergone tests and results are awaited. Megastar asked all those...

Amitabh Bachchan just tweeted that he is tested COVID positive and his family has undergone tests and results are awaited. Megastar asked all those who have been in close proximity to him in the past few days to get tested for Coronavirus.

Amitah Bachchan has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Ville Parle which is located closer to actor's residence in Juhu Area in Mumbai. All his family members and staff have undergone tests and the results are awaited.

More details are awaited

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X