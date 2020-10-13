Amitabh Bachchan Apologizes To His Fans Who Came To Meet Him On Sunday And Says He Wasn't Allowed To Step Out

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday. This legendary actor received warm birthday wishes from all over the country. Even the social media sites like Twitter and Instagram were also filled with myriads of heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the versatile actor's birthday. Even a lot of his fans reached Big B's house 'Jalsa' on Sunday. They all wanted to see Big B and wish him whole-heartedly. But unfortunately, Big B couldn't meet them. Thus, he apologized to all his fans who were present at his bungalow 'Jalsa' on Sunday.



Amitabh ji took to his blog and wrote, "There is apology today for the few that came to Jalsa, and they that bannered the street. My thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out and the care is mandatory, so apologies."



We all know that, Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family except Jaya Bachchan were diagnosed with deadly Covid-19 a few days back. Along with Big B even Aardhya, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai were treated in Nanavati hospital. Now, they all are fine and safe at home. Thus, to stay safe and away from this pandemic, Big B was not allowed to meet his fans.



Even Big B's dotting granddaughter Aaradhya wished her grandfather specially on his 78th birthday…

Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram and dropped a candid click… Aishwarya and Aardhya are seen posing with Big B in all smiles. Aishwarya added Aaradhya's beautiful wishes to the post, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA💝🤗✨MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always".

This click is an awesome as it holds both loved ones in one frame… Aaradhya says, "LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI💝💖✨HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII".

