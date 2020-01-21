Amitabh Bachchan at Ritu Nanda's Prayer gave an emotional speech which Meet Moves Jaya, Shweta to Tears

At Ritu Nanda's prayer, meet, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan has bided her goodbye with emotional speeches.

Daughter of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law as well has passed away last week at the age of 71.

Family members of the Nanda, Kapoor and Bachchan were gathered to pay their last respects at Ritu Nanda's prayer meet held over the weekend.

The prayer meeting was attended by many celebrities some of them was Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and their children Shweta and Abhishek. Also, his grandchildren Navya and Agastya were seen there.









Apart from them, brothers Rishi and Randhir Kapoor were also present at the ceremony with their wives Neetu and Babita Kapoor, respectively to her sister Ritu Nanda's prayer meet.

The pictures and videos from the prayer meet have shared on the Internet in which Big B's emotional speech at the event is making rounds on social media. People are full of emotions wit his speech.

In the emotional speech of Amitabh Bachchan, the actor talks about Ritu being an ideal daughter, mother, sister and mother in law.

In the video, one can see weepy Jaya and Shweta wiping away their tears.

Rishi Kapoor also spoke and said that two weeks from now, his sister would have had her 51st anniversary with his late brother-in-law Rajan Nanda and she chose to celebrate it with him.



In the emotional video of the ceremony, one can see Ankit Batra is singing a soulful rendition of 'JeenaYahan Marana Yahan' from Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker.

Amitabh had also written on his blog, and emotional post mourning her demise:

"An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend.. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover.. for now..!!"