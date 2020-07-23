Amitabh Bachchan Emphasises The Role Of Hands In Describing Religion In His Latest Post

We all know that Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family is tested positive for Covid-19. Along with Amitabh, even Abhishek Bachchan joined Nanavati hospital for better treatment. Well, first Aishwarya Rai and little Aaradhya are home isolated but after a couple of days, even they reached the same hospital complaining of cold and flu.

Thus now except Jaya Bachchan who was tested negative, all 4 of them are getting treated in Nanavati hospital. Amitabh Bachchan is staying close to his fans through social media and is regularly posting positive quotes on his Instagram page…

Off late, Amitabh Bachchan has posted another quote in Hindi and shared a few words of wisdom…

In this post, Amitabh dropped a collage of his images where he is seen folding his hands and offering prayer to God. Along with this collage, Big B also jotted down a few words of wisdom, "मज़हब तो ये दो हथेलियाँ बताती हैं,

जुड़ें तो "पूजा" खुलें तो "दुआ" कहलाती हैं..! 🙏🏼…" "(Our two palms describe the religion, if they are joined, it means 'Pooja', if they are open, it means 'Dua'").

This post is shared Amitabh a few hours ago… He shared three sketches of him which are displayed in 3 different heights. This finest actor of Bollywood shared another quote alongside this post, "ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को,

शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!" ~ Ef am

Keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties…"

Through these posts, Amitabh Bachchan is staying in touch with his fans and also creating awareness with his quotes.

Hope our dear actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and little Aaradhya recover fast from this pandemic and return their home happily…