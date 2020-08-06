Amitabh Bachchan Gives Strength To His Son Abhishek Jotting Down His Father’s Poem

After Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan getting discharged from the Nanavati hospital, only Abhishek is left fighting with the pandemic. He is doing well but needs a few more days to be back home. Well, in order to give strength to his son, Amitabh ji has penned down a poem picking it from his father 'Harvansh Rai Bachchan's' kitty.

Amitabh ji took to his Instagram and dropped an inspirational image adding a few lines of hope and strength with his poem…









In this post, Amitabh ji is seen successfully kicking out the Covid-19 pandemic and blasting it with his leg. Abhishek is seen waiting for his turn!!! Both are seen in the football ground. We all know that Abhishek Bachchan owns a football team in 'Indian Super League' football premier league. Thus Amitabh ji, took it as an example and dropped this pic giving strength to his son…

Along with this pic, Amitabh Bachchan also penned a poem too… "धनुषउठा, प्रहारकर

तूसबसेपहलावारकर

अग्निसीधधक–धधक

हिरनसीसजगसजग

सिंहसीदहाड़कर

शंखसीपुकारकर

रुकेनतू, थकेनतू

झुकेनतू, थमेनतू

~ हरिवंशरायबच्चन…"

With these words, Amitabh definitely gave his strength to his son and asked him to win the battle against Covid-19 with all his inner power!!!