Amitabh Bachchan Leaves A ‘Thank You’ Note Expressing His Gratitude Towards His Fans

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is tested positive for Covid-19. This deadly virus has made both Amitabh and Abhishek join the Nanavati hospital for better treatment. But Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai are home quarantined due to mild symptoms. Well, Jaya Bachchan who was tested negative will stay in an isolated period for 14 days.

All the Bollywood celebrities and movie buffs are praying for the speedy recovery of this B-Town versatile actor. We all know that Big B is always active on social media and is creating awareness on Covid-19 pandemic through his posts. He also followed every precautionary measure and even asked his fans to do the same. But after the lockdown restrictions are pulled off, Amitabh ji started shooting for his 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' TV series. Well, according to sources, even though he carried with the shooting wearing a mask, for some shots he had to remove it. This may be a reason for Amitabh ji getting attacked with Coronavirus.

This B-Town versatile actor is now in Nanavati hospital… A few minutes ago, he took to his Instagram account and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for praying for him.





This post has Amitabh ji's image where he is seen thanking all his fans… He also penned down a heartfelt note, "To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..♥️

I put my hands together and say thank you🙏

वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹

We wish our dear actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya get well soon!!!