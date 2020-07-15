Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To Doctors And Nurses Jotting Down A Heartfelt Poem 

Amitabh Bachchan has been attacked with the deadly Covid-19 virus. Even his whole family Abhishek, Aishwarya and little Aaradhya are also tested positive for Covid-19. Except Jaya ji, all of them are isolated and quarantined due to this pandemic. We all know that, our dear Bollywood legendhas been attacked with the deadly Covid-19 virus. Even his whole family Abhishek, Aishwarya and little Aaradhya are also tested positive for Covid-19. Except Jaya ji, all of them are isolated and quarantined due to this pandemic.

Amitabh ji and Abhishek are shifted to Nanavati hospital for better treatment. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are quarantined at their home as they are showing no symptoms of Coronavirus.

Well, as our dear Big B recuperates, he is sharing his thoughts to his fans through social media from the hospital itself and making his fans know his health updates too.

Off late, this Gulabo Sitabo actor has penned down a heartfelt poem and showed off his gratitude towards doctors and nurses…





In this post, we can witness a golden angel with the beautiful flower bouquet… Amitabh Bachchan jotted down a few lines in Hindi and paid a heartfelt tribute to all the angels present in hospitals.

By tagging them as 'companions of the sufferer', Big B wrote, "श्वेत वर्ण आभूषण

सेवा भाव समर्पण

ईश्वर रूपी देवता ये

पीड़ितों के संबल ये

स्वयं को मिटा दिया

गले हमें लगा लिया

पूजा दर्शन के स्थान ये

परचम इंसानियत के

~ अब

This B-Town finest actor also translated the poem and explained the meaning in English by penning down a few lines… "Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ..."

Well, according to hospital sources, both Big B and Abhishek are doing well in the hospital and are quickly recovering from this pandemic…

Hope they will be back home soon and turn healthy and strong in no time!!!