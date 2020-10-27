Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Beautiful Sketch Of Goddess Durga Depicting Kolkata's Culture

Whenever we speak about the auspicious 'Dussehra' festival, Goddess Durga Ma's 'Kali' avatar at Kolkata's Kalighat's 'Kali Temple' spruces to everyone's mind isn't it? Yes! This festival is celebrated in a grandeur way every year in this city but due to Covid-19, many people were not able to visit Kolkata this year. Off late, even Bollywood ace actor Amitabh Bachchan also reminisced the great culture of Kolkata and dropped a wonderful painting on his Twitter page.

T 3702 - Kolkata

Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Durga Puja, Football & two rival clubs East Bengal (L) & Mohan Bagan (R), Mishti Doi, Ilish Fish, Nandan Cultural Center ( nose ring), two handis of Roshogolla as earrings, trams, rickshaws, flyovers & the Yellow taxis... pic.twitter.com/dBN89ZylWn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 26, 2020

As it is said, a single picture can have thousands of meanings, even this beautiful painting of Goddess Durga made us witness all the important aspects of Kolkata. It has Goddess Durga Ma's image and showcased fish, rasgulla, football, trams, rickshaws, flyovers, yellow taxis and few more aspects of Kolkata in this amazing art,



Well, on the occasion of Dussehra festival, Amitabh ji has extended his wishes to all his fans with a meaningful post.

He shared the image of Maa Durga in the form of white ribbon holding trishul and sword. He also wrote, "Ma Durga .. ma Saraswati ka sneh aashirwaad sada bana rahe ..



माँ दुर्गा ।।। माँ सरस्वती ।। नमन…"

Off late, Big B is busy with the shooting of KBC 12th season and is hosting the show with much enthusiasm post recovery from Covid-19 pandemic. All his family members except Jaya ji were tested positive for this deadly novel virus and were treated in Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

