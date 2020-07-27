Amitabh Bachchan Shares The Images Of Goddess Parvati And Shiv Ji On The Occasion Of Shravan Somvar

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is at Nanavati hospital and is getting treated for Covid-19 pandemic. Even Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also getting treated in the same hospital staying and are staying in separate isolated wards.

B-Town legendary actor Big B is staying close to his fans through social media and is continuously sharing his thoughts, poems, images and throwback images on Instagram. This way even all his fans are also staying happy and are even praying for the wellness of their dear actor.

Off late, Amitabh ji has shared the images of Goddess Parvati and Shiv ji on the occasion of 'Shravan Somvar and prayed for the well-being of everyone… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan has shared the images of Shiv ji and Goddess Parvati idols from 'Vittal Mandir' Mumbai. He also prayed for the wellbeing of all and sundry through this post, "Shravan Somvaar .. हे ishwar aapki kripa bani rahe !

श्री विठ्ठल मंदिर, शीव, मुंबई - ४०० ०२२

श्रावण शुद्ध सप्तमी/अष्टमी, (श्रावणी सोमवार, शिवपूजन, शिवामूठ - तांदुळ,दुर्गाष्टमी) सोमवार, २७ जुलै २०२०.j"

Through this post, Big B made us witness the images of Shivji along with Goddess Parvati. Both the idols are seen beautifully decorated with flowers and jewellery on the occasion of Shravan Somwar. Shravan Somvars aka this month's Mondays are known for Shiv pooja's. People worship Lord Shiva on this day and pray for their well-being on this special day.