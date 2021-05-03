Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri: My grandpa wasn't around to make calls for me

Actor Vardhan Puri, who is late actor Amrish Puri's grandson, said his struggle has been no different from any other actor's because his grandfather was no more when he forayed into cinema.



"It's very difficult to make a mark in the industry. People actually do not assume I had it easy as my grandfather passed away when I was very young and he wasn't around to make calls for me or take me to filmmaker's offices," says Vardhan.

The actor, who made his debut with the film "Yeh Saali Aashiqui" in 2019, recalled his best memories with his grandfather.

"Everyone is very curious to know what dadu was like. The best memories I have are those when we used to watch films together. I long for those times to come back. I miss watching Chaplin films with him while we munched on lip-smacking snacks and chatted with the family during the breaks," he said.

Vardhan turned a year older today, and he recalled his grandfather used to be a big part of his birthday celebrations.

"In my childhood, my family, friends and I used to go to an uncle's farm in Madh Island and participate in sports all day. All my grandparents used to be judges and give away prizes. It was the best," he said.

The actor plans to help people who have been affected by Covid, this year. "This birthday I am coming together with an NGO to offer medical services to patients suffering from Covid. Apart from that, post dinner I plan on spending time with my parents, my sister Sachi, her husband Nishant, and my assistants who live with me. After that, I will get on a zoom call with close friends and family and maybe play some games. I want to keep it low-key this time as I'm in no mood for celebration with everything that's going on," he said. The actor will next be seen in the film "The Last Show".