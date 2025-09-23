Ananya, Janhvi, Sonam, Parineeti and others shower love on soon-to-be parents. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Live
Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and others showered love and good wishes on soon-to-be parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
Soon after the couple announced their pregnancy, celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Mom-to-be Parineeti commented, “Congratssssss.” Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “sooooooo happy for you guys!!!!! Ananya dropped heart emojis, writing best!!!.” Ayushmann Khurrana extended his wishes saying, “Congratulations guys.”
Rhea Kapoor congratulated the couple, writing, “congratulations both so so happy for you.” “Hugest congratulations and so much love for you both,” wrote Nimrat Kaur. Sonam Kapoor also dropped several red heart emojis on the post.
RajKummar Rao commented, “Congratulations to both of you.” “Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!” wrote Janhvi.
Among other celebrities who congratulated the couple are Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Dandekar, Angad Bedi, and Vaani Kapoor.
On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple shared a Polaroid in which Katrina and Vicky lovingly cradle the actress’ growing baby bump. For the caption, they wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy had been circulating for a while now, but the couple remained private about the news.
The couple first shared a memorable on-stage moment during an award show, where Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina in a scripted segment that left her blushing. Not many knew that their connection grew stronger after they met at a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
On the professional front, Vicky was most recently seen in the historical action drama “Chhaava,” which chronicles the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller “Merry Christmas,” directed by Sriram Raghavan.