Ananya Panday’s school girl vibe gives major nostalgia dose

Mumbai : Bollywood diva Ananya Panday set social media abuzz on Saturday by unveiling her first look from the upcoming thriller film ‘CTRL'. Dressed in a retro-inspired outfit that exudes vintage school girl vibes, Ananya showcases a fresh and intriguing character that promises to captivate audiences.

Ananya took to Instagram, where she has a whopping 25.5 million followers, to share a delightful series of pictures showcasing her first look from ‘CTRL.’ In the photos, she dons a striped shirt layered with a maroon checkered sweater, beautifully paired with a beige short skirt.

Her hair is styled half-tied, perfectly complementing the playful vibe of her outfit, which she rounds off with black socks and trendy platform shoes. The candid shots capture her effortlessly channeling vintage school girl aesthetics, leaving fans enchanted and eager for more.

In the caption, she wrote: “She’s out of #CTRL”.

‘CTRL’ is an upcoming thriller film written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath with dialogues penned by Sumukhi Suresh.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, the film stars Ananya and Vihaan Samat. It also features Aparshakti Khurana.

It will be released on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ananya, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, and costume designer Bhavana, started her acting career in 2019 by essaying the role of Shreya in the teen film ‘Student of the Year 2’. The romantic comedy film directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Nokia Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was a sequel to the 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’.

It also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Seal.

Ananya then played the role of Tapasya in the romantic comedy ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She was then seen as Pooja in ‘Khaali Peeli’, Tia in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Ananya made her Telugu debut with 2022 sports action film ‘Liger’, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy were seen in pivotal roles, and American boxer Mike Tyson appeared in a cameo role.

Ananya then appeared as Pari in ‘Dream Girl 2’, and Ahana in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

She has recently made her OTT debut with comedy series ‘Call Me Bae’ directed by Colin D'Cunha. It also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Ananya next has ‘Shankara’ in the pipeline.