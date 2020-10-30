Ananya Pandey Thanks All Her Fans For Their Beautiful Birthday Wishes…

Bollywood's cute doll Ananya Pandey is celebrating her 22nd birthday and turned a year older… This 'Khaali Peeli' actress is enjoying this special day amid her family and friends. She also received wishes from her B-Town co-actors and fans… Be it Twitter or Instagram, the whole social media is filled with Ananya's birthday wishes. Thus, she took to her Instagram and thanked all her fans and friends for making it a special day with their warm posts.









Ananya is seen chilling and enjoying the sunset amid picturesque lake which has a boat at the background. Ananya is seen sporting in an uber-chic white sleeveless top and teamed it with a matching short. Ananya also captioned the images with a thank you message… "what 22 feels like already - warm and fuzzy ❤️ thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings 👼🏻 I'm forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug".

Ananya also received wishes from her parents Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey… Both of them showered love on their dear daughter and blessed her!!!

Chunky Pandey









Chunky dropped an adorable pic which has both father and daughter under one frame and all in smiles.

Bhavana Pandey









Ananya's mother dropped a smiling pic of Ananya and wrote, "Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl !!!! Love you the mostest !!!! Keep smiling !!! Keep shining !!!! ♥️♥️😘😘🌈🌈🤗🤗 @ananyapanday.""

Ananya also liked the posts and dropped Heart emoticons in the comments section.

Even her 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khattar also wished Ananya on her 22nd birthday…

Ishaan Khattar









Along with dropping a beautiful smiling pic of Ananya, he also shared a funny video where she is seen kicking the virtual football. He termed it as the 'Happy Feet Dance'…

Even Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan, Gauhar Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared their sweet messages for Ananya Pandey and wished her with heartwarming posts.

Speaking about the work front of Ananya Pandey, she is presently shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled movie which has Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.