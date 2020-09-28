Anil Kapoor Introduces His New Pet 'Russell Crowe Kapoor' To His Fans

Most of the Bollywood actors shower their love on the pets and spend quality time with them. Even our dear Anil Kapoor's family welcomed their new pet 'Russel' to their home… It was just yesterday Rhea introduced their new family member to her fans and a few hours ago even Anil Kapoor took to social media and introduced his new pet 'Russell Crowe Kapoor' to his fans and dropped a cool pic on his Instagram page… She is 55-days older!!!

In this post, Anil Kapoor is seen holding the little one and happily sitting on the sofa. He sported in a casual attire wearing a tee and denim pants and upped his look with the hat. He also wrote, "Introducing the cutest Kapoor of them all...Russell Crowe Kapoor a.k.a @theprinceofjuhu."



Well, this cutie pie also has an Instagram account…

This is the first pic of cute Russel…

Rhea shared a few awesome videos of Russel and made us witness his cute actions… Russel is having fun with Rhea, Harshvardhan and Anil Kapoor. She also wrote, "We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love. He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu".



Yesterday being daughter's day, Anil Kapoor shared a couple of awesome throwback childhood pics of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor…





The young Anil Kapoor is seen playing with his daughters Sonam and Rhea… The first two are bed clicks and the last one is candid one where he is seen holding little Rhea and Sonam. Anil also wrote, "To my pillars of strength!

Thank you for making my life beautiful & complete! Seeing you both grow up to be so talented, courageous and brilliant fills me with so much happiness & pride!

Love you always!!

Happy Daughter's Day! ‬@sonamkapoor @rheakapoor".

Well, Sonam Kapoor also liked this post and commented, "Miss You Daddy…".



Even Sunita Kapoor liked this post and dropped 'heart' emojis.



Sonam Kapoor is staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja… She flew to London a few days ago post lockdown!!!

