Ankita Bhargava Says She And Karan Patel Are Being On Their Best Behaviour Since The Birth Of Their Daughter

Popular television actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava always stay active on social media. They are recently blessed with a daughter and she is named as 'Mehr'. Ankita keeps on sharing the parenting tips and also drops cute pics of her daughter frequently. Off late, she took to her Instagram and shared another beautiful pic. Along with that pic, she also doled out that, parent's behavior makes the little ones turn into good human beings. Thus, they stopped talking loudly in front of the baby and turned into good human beings for their daughter.









Along with dropping a cute family pic… Ankita also wrote, "Our Children aren't just a reflection of our looks or our DNA per say,

They are Also a reflection of The Habits,Attitude and Behaviour that we have picked up or inculcated over the years!

Becoming a parent has made us more aware of ourselves,Cos we by all means want to show our best version to our babies so that they pick up only the good things from us!

And It made me realise that in this entire Rigmarole of Shushing the bad words,Not shouting or talking loudly in front of the baby,Using the golden words,Showing the calmer side,Not talking in a bad way,Not gossiping with the baby around,Not putting anyone down just for fun etc etc...

Turns out we have so much growing up to do ourselves... Being good for the baby was just a start...

The actual work needs to be done within!

Babies teach us to be better at so many levels that we cant even imagine !!

Thanku Mehr,

For helping us become or atleast try to become better human beings !"

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava married on 3rd May, 2015 and gave birth to their beautiful daughter Mehr in December 2019. They both are happy now enjoying their time with their little angel.