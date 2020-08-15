Ankita Lokhande Shares Her Bank Statements And Her Flat’s Registration Document Highlighting EMI Details

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is all shattered since the death of Sushant. She is also supporting the 'Justice For SSR' campaign and demanded for CBI enquiry in his suicide case. Well, there were rumours that, Sushant was paying the EMI's for Ankita's flat even after their break-up. But Ankita thrashed all these rumours and made it clear that, the flat is registered on her name and the EMI's are also getting deducting from her bank account.

Ankita took to her Instagram account and dropped the pics of account statements and registered flat documents… Have a look!





In this post, Ankita dropped the registered document of her flat. It has all the details of the flat… 'Purchased By: Ankita Lokhande', 'Consideration Price: 1,35,00,000 (One Crore Thirty Five Lakh)'. It has the official stamp and other details of the flat too.

Along with this document, Ankita also attached the copies of her bank statement where she highlighted the EMI amount being deducted from her account. From January, 2019 to September, 2019, all the statements showed off Rs 74,296 are being deducted from her IDBI bank account on every 10th day of the month. These copies are also showing Rs 23,775 is also being deducted from her IDBI bank account on the same day of every month.

Ankita also wrote, "Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say🙏 #justiceforssr."





Well, this post is the continuation of the bank statement details… From October, 2019 to March, 2020, all the bank statement of every month is seen clearly. And the same amount is being deducted by IDBI bank on every 10th day of the month.

By these proofs, it is clear that Ankita is paying for her flat and it is not Sushant… Ankita and Sushant almost stayed together in a relationship for 6 years but unfortunately it couldn't long more than that.

Ankita is all doubtful about Sushant's suicide and demanded for CBI enquiry from the starting. She wanted all of us to know the truth and thus showed off her transparency by dropping the pics of documents.