Ankita Lokhande's 'Truth Wins' Post Creates A Buzz After The Latest Proceedings Are Witnessed In Sushant Singh's Death Case

Well, is there any new turn going to take place in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case??? Of course, the latest posts and new twists and turns are making all the fans of this young actor go worried. Sushant Singh killed himself by hanging in his apartment on 14th June, 2020. From then the Police department is leaving no stone unturned to dig out the truth.

They have investigated ace Bollywood celebrities and collated a few clues. Off late, this case got a new turn as Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a case on B-Town actress Rhea Chakraborty. Well, Police are also trying to investigate and find out the truth. Even Rhea approached Police with her advocate.

Off late, Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has dropped a post on her Instagram and raised the curiosity among her fans… Have a look!

In this post, Ankita has dropped 'Truth Wins' words and left it without any caption too. This made all the netizens get confused.

Will Police take action on Rhea Chakraborty??? We need to wait and watch for the latest proceedings in the case. Till then the suspense will make us go worried!!!