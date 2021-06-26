Anshula Kapoor Shares A Heartwarming Birthday Post For Her Dear Brother Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood's young actor Arjun Kapoor turned 30 today and on this special occasion, he is all having fun with his family. Not only from his dear lady love Malaika Arora, even his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi also wished him with all the special posts.

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula shared a throwback childhood pic where Arjun is seen with his little sister. She also showered all her love on Arjun Kapoor jotting down, "The best man I know ❤️Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you".

On the other hand, even Arjun Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora also shared a special post on this special day and tagged him as her sunshine.

In this pic, Malaika and Arjun are seen in all smiles and hugging each other with much love. They both looked awesome in the casual attires. She wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine….@arjunkapoor".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kubrasait, Akansha Rajan Kapoor and a few others wished Arjun on his birthday.



Let us also have a look at who all wished Arjun Kapoor on this special day…



Sonam Kapoor

Sonam shared a beautiful wedding pic on this special day and also added a few more throwback pics to the post. She showered all her love on her dear brother Arjun jotting down, "My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I'm so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here's to more happy memories and happier times with you".

