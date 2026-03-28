Anupam Kher: At 71 feeling sexy, very comfortable in my own skin

Mumbai: Anupam Kher opened up about embracing age with confidence, saying that at 71, he feels “sexy” and completely comfortable in his own skin. The veteran actor also made a confident pitch to formal clothing brands, saying he is ready to embrace modelling.

Sharing a series of pictures dressed in formal wear on Instagram, Anupam spoke about coming from a modest financial background where even owning a good shirt once felt like a luxury.

He wrote: “APPLICATION FOR FORMAL BRANDS! I come from a very simple financial background…Where owning one good shirt felt like a luxury.”

Calling himself a “small-town boy from Shimla,” Anupam showcased pride in how far he has come, adding that looking at his pictures now makes him feel he has “cleaned up quite well.”

“Never imagined that one day I would not only wear formal clothes… but carry them with style! Looking at these pictures… I must say— the small-town boy from Shimla has cleaned up quite well!”

The actor also shared that at 71, he feels “sexy, elegant and very comfortable” in his own skin, describing confidence as the best outfit one can wear.

“At 71… feeling sexy, elegant and very comfortable in my own skin. And that, my friends, is the best outfit one can wear! So… dear brands…”

With a sprinkle of humour and charm, Anupam extended an open invitation to brands, saying he is available for modelling assignments and brings along experience, confidence, and “a little bit of swag.”

“If you are looking for a 71-year-young model who comes with experience, confidence, and a little bit of swag…I am available! Jai Ho!” #71AndStylish #NotDoneYet #EleganceIsAnAttitude #ActorLife,” he wrote.

Anupam was last seen in Tanvi The Great. It follows a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.