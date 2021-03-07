Anupam Kher Celebrates His Birthday With Little Kids And Drops The Dancing Videos

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher who turned a year older today happily celebrated this birthday with the street kids in Mumbai. He spent a valuable time with them and also cut the special birthday cake and danced along with them with joy… Anupam Kher also dropped the birthday party videos and pics on his Instagram and showed us how he made his special turn into a joyous one for the kids.









In this post, Anupam Kher showed off how he celebrated his birthday specially with the little ones… The first video shows Anupam welcoming the kids who reached the venue in a car. In the next video, which is a slow-motion one, all of them are seen entering the venue with all smiles. In the next video, all the kids are seen wishing Anupam 'Happy Birthday' with all their joy. The next one, made us witness the cake cutting celebrations of the birthday boy. In the next pic, the kids are seen with their gifts. In the next pic, Anupam and all the other kids are seen walking near the pool. The final two pics are group clicks. Anupam also wrote, "Watch these videos and pics and you will discover what happiness and joy is all about. Best birthday friends! Love these children. They made my birthday so so special!! ❤️😍 #HappyBirthday #Love #StreetsOfMumbai #BestDay #Joy".









In this video, Anupam Kher happily said that he celebrated his special day with the kids and had loads and loads of fun. He introduced his best friends and also danced along with them with much joy… He also wrote, "What can be better than spending my birthday morning having breakfast with my best friends #Kohinoor #Bharati #Rahul #Sakshi #Divya #Darshana #Yogesh and #Aaryk!! We made each other extremely happy! 😍🌺😍 #PaariHoRahiHai #Children #StreetsOfMumbai #HappyBirthday".

Even Anupam's besties Akshay Kumar and Satish Kaushik also dropped heartfelt notes on the occasion of his birthday…