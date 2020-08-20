Anupam Kher Drops A Funny Video Along With Her Mother And Tries To Distract Her From Watching The TV Serial

Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher always stays active on social media. He treats his fans with all funny videos, drops a few throwback images and shares his views on the current issues too. Off late, he dropped a funny video with her mom Dulari Kher… He is seen trying to distract her from watching her favourite Sai Baba serial.





The video starts off with Anupam calling his mom from the room and asking her whether the serial is still going on or not… Then he surprises her with Bollywood's filmmaker Ashoke Pandit's home-made 'Kheer'. She happily takes the kheer and goes back to her room… The funny conversation between the son and mother makes us laugh out louder…

Anupam Kher also wrote, "Mom can't be disturbed when she's watching Saibaba serial on tv. But I had a great distraction for her. Yes!! You guessed it right! #Kheer!! Sent specially for her by my friend @ashokepandit1. When I told her to say Jai Ho to Ashok Ji, halfway through she said,"बकवास मत कर!!अपने बच्चों की कोई जय हो बोलता है. Topic closed!! 🤓🤣😂😍 #DulariRocks".

Well, Ashoke Pandit also commented on this post and dropped 'Thank You' emoji…

Yes… Dulari Rocks!!!

Anupam Kher's mom Dulari Kher was recently recovered from Covid-19 pandemic. She spent a few days in the hospital after getting tested positive for Coronavirus. Even Anupam's brother Raju Kher and his family were also tested positive for this novel virus. They were advised to go with home quarantine method. Now, all of them are recovered and back to normalcy…