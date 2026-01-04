Anupam Kher is excited to work with 'brilliant actor' Ravi Kishan in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'

Mumbai: Two commendable performers from the entertainment industry, Anupam Kher and Ravi Kishan, will be sharing screen space in the highly anticipated sequel, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

Welcoming Ravi Kishan to the cast, Kher posted a video on social media, expressing his excitement to work with an actor like him.

Reciprocating the love, Ravi Kishan also shared that he was eagerly waiting to work with Kher, who holds the extraordinary experience of being a part of more than 500 projects.

"He is an institution, a school in himself. He is blessed by Lord Shiva," said Ravi Kishan.

Sharing his admiration for Ravi Kishan, Kher called him a brilliant actor and a great human being.

He added that although they have previously worked together, he is thrilled to collaborate with Ravi Kishan for "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

Kher's social media post read, "A BRILLIANT ACTOR AND A GREAT HUMAN BEING: Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special. I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the PERSON that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who LOVES #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together! Har Har MAHADEV! #Actor #KKG2. (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the first day of shooting for the sequel on Saturday, the team celebrated Kher for his 550th movie.

Kher posted several photos and videos from the celebration on his social media, where he was seen cutting a cake in the presence of the cast and crew of "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

"Thank you team #KhoslaKaGhosla2 for celebrating my 550th film with so love, warmth and appreciation! It is so amazing and joyous to be on the sets of our #CultClassic film. Wishing everyone great luck for the part two. LET’S GO FOR IT! Jai Ho!!," the veteran actor wrote in the caption.