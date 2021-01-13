Anupam Kher Meets Amitabh Bachchan On The KBC Sets And Presents His Book ‘Saaransh’

It is all known that Amitabh Bachchan's Sony TV reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is all going with high TRP ratings. Our dear host Big B is leaving no stone unturned in making the show make a worth watch with his ace hosting skills. Along with normal people who come to makes their dreams true, even a few celebrities are also invited every now and then to this show. Off late, Bollywood ace actor Anupam Kher has come to the show as a guest and surprised Big B by gifting him a 'Book'. Anupam Kher presented his book 'Saaransh' to Big B on the reality show and dropped the same pics on his Instagram page…

In these pics, we can see Anupam Kher presenting his book 'Saaransh' to Big B… Anupam Kher sported in a black-blue suit while Big B looked cool in marron coloured jacket. Anupam Kher also wrote, "It was my privilege and honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians all over the world @amitabhbachchan. He is so encouraging and generous with his compliments. Loved his sentence, " अरे भाई! आप इतनी सारी चीजें कैसे कर लेते है? सीखना पड़ेगा! " I desperately wanted to reply,"अमित जी! क्यों टाँग खींच रहे हो?😬😬Jai Ho! 🙏🙏😍



#Legend #MegaStar #Kbc #Humbled #Actors".

Even Anupam Kher dropped a beautiful video of his mom Dulari Kher on his Instagram and showered all his love on her…

Dulari ji is seen all happy in the pics and shared the cam space with all her dear family members… Anupam also wrote, "Here is a beautiful montage of Mom's pics sent by my brother. Every pic has a story and lots of love in it. If possible watch it with your mom. Otherwise Enjoy and let me know how did you like it! #DulariRocks #PicStories #MomsAreTheBest".



Off late, Amitabh Bachchan also complimented his son calling him 'Marvelous' on the occasion of 14 years of 'Guru' movie…

yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous ❤️❤️

Big B retweeted 'Thugs Of Amitabh Bachchan' user's post and wrote, "yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvelous".

