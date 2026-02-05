Anupam Kher opens a new centre of his acting school Actor Prepares in Delhi

Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher has opened a new centre of his premiere acting school, Actor Prepares in Delhi. The new centre is situated in Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi and marks a major milestone in the school’s expansion beyond its flagship locations in Mumbai, bringing world-class acting education directly to aspiring performers in the national capital region.

Actor Prepares was established in 2005 by Anupam Kher, and is the only professional drama and acting school in the world currently headed by a globally active film artist. In over two decades, the institute has churned out and mentored some of India’s most credible and successful actors, including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Shubhangi Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Gauahar Khan, among others.

Talking about the expansion of Actor Prepares, Anupam Kher said, “We are thrilled to bring Actor Prepares to New Delhi, a city brimming with creative energy and artistic ambition. This centre will open doors for aspiring actors who seek quality training rooted in professional practice and led by faculty with deep industry experience.”

The inauguration of the new Delhi centre was done by legendary actor Boman Irani, who said, “The launch of Actor Prepares in New Delhi is not just the opening of a new centre, but the beginning of countless creative journeys. Institutions like these play a vital role in nurturing discipline, authenticity and artistic courage.”

The New Delhi centre will offer a range of professionally oriented programmes, all taught by experienced industry trainers. Learners will benefit from an integrated curriculum encouraging self-discovery, artistic discipline and industry confidence. Upon completion, students will receive an official certification post which the Actor Prepares Team, with the in-house casting team, guides the students for their journey from classrooms to silver screens.