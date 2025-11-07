Anupam Kher Praises Yogesh Pagare’s Sci-Fi Drama 'Mano Ya Na Mano- Anything Is Possible'

Anupam Kher Lauds Yogesh Pagare’s Bold Sci-Fi Drama Mano Ya Na Mano – Anything Is Possible

Veteran actor Anupam Kher graced the special screening of the Hindi sci-fi drama Mano Ya Na Mano – Anything Is Possible, held last evening at Redbulb Studios in Mumbai. The film, written and directed by Yogesh Pagare, stars Hiten Tejwani, Rajiv Thakur, and Shikhaa Malhotra in pivotal roles. The event saw the presence of producer Vijay M. Jain, along with several well-known industry names such as Rajesh Puri, Sunil Pal, Manish and Rajshree Singhal (owners of Dangal TV), Rushad Rana, Mehul Nisar, Vipul Vithlani, Dilip Rawal, and Nivedita Basu.

An official Hindi adaptation of the cult Hollywood classic The Man from Earth, Mano Ya Na Mano – Anything Is Possible offers a refreshing take on Indian cinema by focusing on dialogue-driven storytelling. The film delves into profound themes of life, time, belief, and science, moving away from the traditional song-and-dance spectacle.

After the screening, Anupam Kher praised director Yogesh Pagare for his courage and creative approach. “The film’s concept is truly unique,” said Kher. “Yogesh Pagare has done a commendable job of building an engaging story based purely on strong writing and powerful performances. It’s a thought-provoking film with an unexpected climax: a brave and refreshing experiment that deserves appreciation.”

Director Yogesh Pagare expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling it an honour to have Kher as the special guest. “Anupam Sir has always been a source of inspiration for me. His life mantra ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ has guided my journey and creative vision. Having him at the screening made the evening unforgettable for our entire team,” he said.

The screening concluded with an interactive discussion among guests and cast members, including Sunil Pal and Rajesh Puri, who lauded the film’s unique blend of science fiction and philosophical depth.

Produced by Vijay M. Jain under the banner of Sci Fi Indian Films, in association with Falling Sky Entertainment, Mano Ya Na Mano – Anything Is Possible pushes the boundaries of Hindi cinema. It challenges perceptions and invites audiences to explore the delicate balance between science, faith, and human emotion.