Anupam Kher Reveals How His Mom Shaped Him And Opens About The Struggling Days Of His Career

Bollywood's ace and versatile actor Anupam Kher who is all active on social media, keeps on sharing his views about current affairs and also treats his fans with throwback pics, movie updates and quirky posts. Off late, this ace actor of B-Town spoke about his mother DulariKher and doled out, how she shaped him and how her values helped him when he came to Mumbai to become an actor…

Along with a beautiful pic with his mom DulariKher who is all smiles, AnupamKher also dropped a note and opened up about his upbringing… "I have vivid memories of Mom dropping me to school. Before leaving, she'd say, 'Your best day is today.' And as a kid, I believed it. It helped me dream made me forget how poor we were. Papa only made 90 Rs. a month, so Mom had to sell her jewellery to put us into good schools.

But I was terrible at studies, so Mom was worried. If Papa was lenient, she'd say, 'Zyadatareef mat karo' she wanted to keep us focused.

Mom was responsible for shaping me as a person–I was 10 when a Sadhu came to school Mom gave me 5 paise to give him. But I spent 2 paise& kept the rest in my bag. When Mom asked, I lied.-

Later when she found the money, she made me stand outside for 3 hours until I confessed. Mom let me in with a promise that I wouldn't lie again.

Her values were all I had when I came to Mumbai to be an actor with 37 Rs. At times I'd sleep on the platform, but never told her & when Mom fell sick, she didn't tell me we both tried to protect each other. And after I started doing films, Mom kept me grounded, 'No matter how high you fly, always be humble.'

After Papa's death, we became close–she'd lost her partner & I, my best friend. On his choutha, I said, 'Instead of mourning, let's celebrate his life'. We wore colourful clothes & invited a rock band. We narrated our fond memories with Papa Mom said, 'I didn't know I was married to such a wonderful man.'

After, we became best friends–she'd accompany me to award ceremonies & chat with my friends. Once, while she was saying something, I filmed her without her knowledge & posted it online–it went viral!

So, I started uploading her videos regularly. She didn't know she was being filmed, so she'd talk about everything under the sun–be it her bahukiburai or her hair fall problem. Soon, she became so popular that random people would ask–'How is #dularirocks?'

And Mom didn't know about it until people started recognising her on the streets–they'd ask for selfies! She wasn't used to so much attention, so she confronted me, 'Kya kartarehtahaitu?'

Now she's become more vigilant, so I've started filming her sneakily. But whenever she sees me, the first thing she asks is,"aaj camera kahachupakerakhahai?":)