Anupam Kher Shares A Beautiful Wedding Pic With Kirron And Wishes Her On Their 36th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. He always stays active and keeps on sharing his updates with his fans. Today being his 36th wedding anniversary, he dropped a few throwback beautiful pics with his dear wife Kirron Kher and wished her with a lovely message.



Happy 36th anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, friendship, love & togetherness! These black & white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay healthy. Love & prayers always! @KirronKherBJP 😍🌺😍 pic.twitter.com/oLJetc7529 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2021

This post has 3 beautiful throwback pics of Anupam and Kirron. It included the beautiful wedding pic of this power couple of Bollywood too. He also wrote, "Happy 36th anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, friendship, love & togetherness! These black & white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay healthy. Love & prayers always! @KirronKherBJP".

This post is winning hearts already as Anupam showered all his love on his dear wife Kirron who is now battling with cancer. She is taking treatment for this deadly disease in a private hospital and is fighting hard.

Anupam Kher is also standing by the side of his wife and is supporting her with all his love. He also dropped a tweet earlier about his wife's health condition. He said, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer".

Anupam and Kirron's son Sikander often share funny videos on his Instagram page. These videos feature Anupam and Kirron too and they also add fun to these snippets with their cool poses!