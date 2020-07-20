Anupam Kher Shares A Happy News That His Mother Is Declared Healthy By Doctors

We all know that Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher's mother DulariKher is tested positive for Covid-19. She was immediately shifted to Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for better treatment. Even Anupam's brother Raju Kher and his family were tested positive. They stayed in their home under home isolation process.

Well, here is good news! Doctors of Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital stated that DulahiKher is healthy and is discharged from the hospital. But she will be home quarantined for the next 8 days.

This news is announced by Anupam Kher… He took to his Instagram page and announced the same to his fans… Have a look!

In this video, Anupam thanked all the doctors and nurses of the Kokilaben hospital… He stated that his mother is slowly recovering and will be discharged and kept home quarantined for the next 8 days. Along with Dulari, even his brother's family is also slowly recovering. He thanked all his fans for their best wishes and prayers which helped his family members to recover fast. Anupam also left his best wishes for the Covid-19 positive patients and hoped they get fine soon.

He left this note beside his post, "Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantined at home. Thank you all for your love, faith & prayers. Love heals. Be kind to people whose family member has Covid +. Stay safe but don't be distant emotionally from them. God is kind. Doctors & @my_bmc officials/employees are real HEROES. 🙏😍🌈 #KokilaBenHospital #DulariRocks #Love #Kindness #Compassion" …

Well, it is happy to hear this good news as Dulariji is fine and recovering!!!