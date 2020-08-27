Wow… Our dear Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first baby. Anushka revealed this news through her Instagram post and awed us dropping a cute pic…

In this pic, Anushka and Virat posed together and are all in smiles… Anushka's is seen flaunting her baby bump wearing a black polka-dotted gown. Well, Virat is seen sporting in a casual tee. Both are happy and shared the happy news… Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏…

This post garnered millions of views in just a span of few minutes… Film stars like Alia Bhatt, Samantha, Taapsee, Sania Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Kiara Ali Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Neeti Mohan, Sagarika Ghatge, Vaani Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khattar, Diana Penty, Pooja Hedge, Anita Reddy, Preity Zinta and others commented on this post and congratulated the couple…

Even Virat Kohli also dropped the same image and announced this happy news!!!

From the beginning of Covid-19 lockdown period, both Anushka and Virat are having fun times and got the much-needed break. Both being busy in their professions, they used to spend very less time with each other. But this pandemic has given them enough space to stay happy.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got hitched in December, 2017 in a hush-hush way. Off late, Anushka confirmed her pregnancy news and made us turn happy!!!

After Kareena Kapoor announced her second pregnancy news, now it's the turn of Anushka Sharma… Amidst the Covid-19 crisis and Sushant Singh's issue, this happy news made us smile!!!