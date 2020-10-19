Anushka Sharma Drops A Few Sun-Kissed Pics And Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump

Bollywood ace actress Anushka Sharma who is enjoying her first pregnancy is in Dubai along with her dear hubby Virat Kohli. He is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dream 11 IPL which is being held in dessert land due to Covid-19 restrictions in India. Off late, Anushka Sharma dropped a few sun-kissed pics on her Instagram and awed us with her beautiful smile!!!





This NH 10 actress sported in a beige colour jumper and is seen enjoying the morning sunshine flaunting her growing baby bump. In the first pic, she is seen posing amid lush green trees. In the second pic, she is seen relaxing sitting and wore white sneakers which best complimented her chic attire. And finally, the third one is also with the same pose but she is seen smiling being blushy!!!

Anushka Sharma also wrote, "Pocketful of sunshine ☀️☺️…"

This post received millions of likes and B-Town actors like Tahira Kashyap, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Dolly Singh and a few others dropped 'Heart' emoticons in the comments section.





Well, Virat Kohli is also enjoying the pregnancy phase to the core… He is seen spending time with his dear wife Anushka Sharma in the moonlight posing cosily in the beach waters… The pic credit goes to Mr 360 AB Devilliers.

Anushka and Virat have announced the pregnancy news dropping a beautiful pic on their Instagram accounts…





In this pic, Anushka and Virat posed together and are all in smiles… Anushka's is seen flaunting her baby bump wearing a black polka-dotted gown. Well, Virat is seen sporting in a casual tee. Both are happy and shared the happy news… Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️…

Hope RCB wins the Dream 11 IPL title this year as they are in great form…