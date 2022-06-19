Anushka Sharma Shares The Beautiful Images From Her First Day Shoot Of Chakda X Press…

Bollywood's ace actress Anushka Sharma is all set to start off her second innings with the Chakda X Press movie. After giving birth to little doll Vamika, she took a small break and is now back with a bang! Being the biopic of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Anushka will step into her shoes and showcase a few glimpses of her inspiring life story! Off late, Anushka kick-started the shooting today and shared the beautiful pics from her shooting location on her Instagram page and shared her happiness with all her fans…

The first GIF showcased Anushka aka Jhulan's caravan and the next one is the digital clapboard of the movie. The last pic is also amazing and made us witness test cricket and one day international red and white balls. Sharing the pics, Anushka also wrote, "Back to where I belong...#ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1 @jhulangoswami @prositroy @kans26 @netflix_in @officialcsfilms".



Anushka also shared an image on her Instagram page and thanked her team for making her comfortable on the sets!

The image showcased the body massager and thus Anushka thanked her team for taking care of her!

Anushka Sharma earlier said, "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

Speaking about the movie, Anushka Sharma will step into the shoes of Indian Woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and it will be produced under her home production house 'Clean Slate Filmz'. Chakda Xpress movie is being directed by Prosit Roy and the shooting has begun today and her brother Karnesh is also one of the producers of this movie.