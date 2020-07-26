AR Rahman Alleges Bollywood Of Spreading False News Against Him

AR Rahman… He is one of the finest music composers in the Indian Film Industry. But these days, he is staying in news with a few rumours!!! All these rumours are doing rounds in film circles as he became choosy these days when it comes to Bollywood movies. His recent composition for Sushant Singh's Dil Bechara movie is making all the music lovers to groove to the songs time and again. He has tuned for 8 songs for this Mukesh Chhabra directorial and made the movie to stand out as the biggest musical hit.

Well, talking to Radia Mirchi in an interview, AR Rahman has given his explanation on why he is picking only a few movies in Bollywood. Hope this explanation puts a full stop for all the rumours…

He said, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

He also added, "People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me."

Speaking about Dil Bechara flick, this Sushant Singh's last movie is garnering views from all parts of the country. Even the finest compositions of AR Rahman are receiving praises galore. Dil Bechara has Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles and showed off the people a tragic love story with their ace acting skills. This movie released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday night.