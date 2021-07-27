Arbaaz Khan Opens Up On Advantage Being The Shadow Of Bollywood's Ace Actor Salman Khan

It is all known that Salman Khan has a good bond with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz. Even he loves his sisters Alvira and Arpita to the core and leaves no chance in showering love on his whole family.



Off late, Salman Khan's elder brother Arbaaz Khan spoke to the media and opened up on the cons of being the shadow of the ace actor. "I don't think there is any disadvantage to being a brother to a star like Salman Khan, realistically, what would there be? It's very easy to turn around and say the expectations are very high, but I chose this profession. It wasn't thrust upon me; I chose to be in a profession where my father is Salim Khan and my brother is Salman Khan."

He also added, "It's not their lookout or their worry to see what pressures I go through. And it's not even my concern to worry about what people think in terms of comparisons. I'm fighting my own wars, I've got my own journey. Maybe in terms of popularity or in terms of star-status I've not reached the status of, say, a Salman Khan, but I'm on my way, I'm getting there, I enjoy what I do. I don't have any pressures, and I don't look at it as a negative thing. If somebody doesn't make it, it's very easy to turn around and say a small tree can't flourish under a large one, but that's an excuse. I would never like to use that as an excuse, that 'I didn't make it because my brother was too big a star, and the expectations were too high, and if I was not his brother, it would've been different'."