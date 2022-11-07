Arjun Kapoor Unveils The Release Date Of His Upcoming Movie 'Kuttey'

Bollywood's young actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Kuttey. As he always picks unique plots, this time too he selected an interesting story. Off late, he announced the release date of this movie and shared a new poster on social media…



Along with sharing the release date poster, he also wrote, "Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023. @tabutiful @naseeruddin49 @konkona #KumudMishra @radhikamadan @bhar_ul_shar @aasmaanbhardwaj #BhushanKumar #LuvRanjan @vishalrbhardwaj @gargankur82 @rekha_bhardwaj @luv_films @vbfilmsofficial @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @shivchanana".

The poster reads, "Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January, 2023. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bharadwaj. Kuttey is directed by Aasmaan Bharadwaj, Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bharadwaj. As Om Raut's Adipurush is postponed, this movie locked in their release date on the same day.

According to the sources, the movie will be a caper-thriller and will also be the debut movie of the director Aasman Bhardwaj's son of Vishal Bhardwaj.

Speaking about other movies of Arjun Kapoor, he is part of The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. The Lady Killer movie is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh Singh under the T-Series banner. The movie is a complete suspense thriller and makes the audience experience a roller coaster ride having Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress.

Well, Bhumi Pednekar spoke to the media on this special occasion and said, "I'm always excited when something new and challenging that comes my way and 'The Lady Killer' gripped me from the very start. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can't wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir."