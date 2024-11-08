Ashutosh Rana Reflects on Life, Career, and Changing Landscape of Cinema

Actor Ashutosh Rana believes that life should be meaningful and full of substance.

He says, "Life is truly fulfilling only when you are at peace with yourself, your surroundings, your society, and your family."

He adds, "I have a celebratory mindset. For me, every moment is a festival. I’ve practiced living fully and enjoying each moment, and now it’s become second nature."

Rana, who turned 54 on November 10, usually spends his birthday either shooting for a project or with his spiritual guru.

But this year, he decided to celebrate quietly with his family. He also reflects on the success of his recent book 'Ram Rajya', which received a positive response.

“It’s been well-received, and now I’m planning to start writing my next book soon. It will focus on Lord Vasudev Krishna and how his teachings are still relevant in today’s world,” he says.

The actor, known for his roles in films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' (2014), had a busy year with two OTT movie releases—'Pagglait' and 'Hungama 2'—and the web show 'Chhatrasal'.

He’s excited to see how storytelling is evolving and how audiences are embracing new kinds of narratives. “As a senior actor, I believe what matters more than age is the ‘edge’ you bring to a role,” he shares.

"As you grow older, you become more mature, and that maturity changes how you perform. Earlier, I had a lot of energy, but now I have a good balance of energy and wisdom. I feel fortunate that the films I started my career with, which were considered offbeat at the time, are now seen as trendsetters."

Reflecting on his long career, Rana says, "Even after working for over 30 years, many actors haven't had the chance to play a role that leaves a lasting impact. I’m grateful that films like 'Dushman' (1998), 'Sangharsh' (1999), and 'Shabnam Mausi' (2005) are still remembered by people, even after almost two decades."

Having played several iconic villainous roles, he also expresses disappointment at the disappearance of strong antagonists from modern cinema.

“For the past 15 years or so, villains have been almost entirely absent. A true villain adds depth to the story, whereas a typical negative character often lacks that same impact. But on the bright side, I’m glad that character actors are now getting more recognition. It means that everyone is just an ‘actor’—without the labels.”