Aur Le Panga: Abhishek Bachchan Drops A Funny Image After Defeating Coronavirus

We all know that, Abhishek Bachchan is back to home after testing negative for Covid-19. This deadly pandemic made Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family spend a few days in Nanavati hospital. After returning to his home, Abhishek took to his Instagram and dropped a funny sketch and showed off his anger on Corona…

In this image, Abhishek is seen defeating Coronavirus and going with the 'Pro Kabaddi' style 'Aur Le Panga' statement step… He also thanked cartoonist Manoj Sinha for sketching this amazing art. We all know that Abhishek Bachchan owns a team 'Pink Panthers' in Pro Kabaddi league.





Abhishek shared this 'Care Board' image with all his fans a couple of days ago and announced that he is back home after testing negative for Covid-19. He almost spent 29 days in the hospital but was in touch with his fans through social media. He was continuously dropping the posts on his Twitter and Instagram and made his fans know about his updates.

It was on 11th July, both Amitabh ji and his son Abhishek were tested Covid-19 positive and they were shifted to Nanavati hospital immediately. Then Aishwarya and little Aaradhya were also shifted to the same hospital after witnessing symptoms.

Now, all of them are back to home from the hospital and are taking rest after following the suggestions of doctors.