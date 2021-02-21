Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates The Occasion Of ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ Turning One Year

Ayushmann Khurrana is all known for his sartorial picks… Right from 'Gulabo Sitabo' to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', all his movies are having social messages also garnered millions at the box office. Ayushmann's 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' movie has clocked one year today and on this special occasion, he reminisced this flick and also dropped a couple of pics from the movie. Being made on a homosexual genre, it has a social message for all the audience and caught the pulse of filmy buffs with its unique subject.









Ayushmann is seen holding the loudspeaker and dressed up like a superman with a veil… He also wrote, "Taboo topics need to be constantly addressed through our cinema because it can really help alter the mindset of people. It takes a lot of time and effort to normalise taboo subjects and bring about constructive changes in society. I`m glad that we tried to contribute towards making the conversation about same-sex relationships in India mainstream through Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. #1YearOfShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👨❤️👨".

This movie is been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is produced by Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishnan Kumar under T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions banners.

Having Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda and Gajraj Rao in other important roles. It was released on 21st February, 2020.

Off late, Ayushmann also dropped a pic from his movie sets and dropped along note…









Ayushmann is seen reading the script of the movie sitting on a chair amid beautiful and picturesque place… He also wrote, "Trying to read between the lines. When the director says Cut and one more, you think about the missing undertone. When you discover the undertone, the magic is nearly created. Nearly? Coz nothing is perfect. If you push yourself to achieve perfection, you'll be consumed by the cynical side of yours. Accept the imperfections in you, in the material in hand and just leave it to the magic of cinema. The only aspiration should be empathy for the receiver of the message or your work of art. Pensive and hard hitting lines combined with simplicity of tonality is the key to receivers' heart. May I always feel the excitement of a new comer. May I always feel vulnerable towards my craft and the circus around stardom and cinema. And lastly, can't wait for the circus to begin. "In the cinemas near you" - the collective consumption of your work of labour with the "houseful" board hanging callously at the box office. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. Hope we are able to achieve it. Sigh. Till then let me romanticise the lonely process of acting with a cup of coffee and sides of my next scene."

Ayushmann will next be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie. Being a romantic drama, this movie is the first movie in India to complete the entire shooting of the movie during the COVID-19 pandemic within just 48 days. This movie is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor under T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures banners. Along with Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bajaj holds an important role in this movie. Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a cross-functional athlete. For this movie, this 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor has transformed his body totally following an intense training session. While Vaani Kapoor will be seen as his love interest.