Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His First Look From His Upcoming Movie Doctor G

Post lockdown most of the actors are resuming their shootings with full josh and are also announcing their new projects. Bollywood's young hero Ayushmann Khurrana is also busy with a couple of projects. Off late, he announced his new movie 'Doctor G' and shared the first look of his character from the movie.











In this image, Ayushmann is seen wearing a doctor's coat along with having a stethoscope. He posed to cams holding a book and looked awesome with that winsome smile and modish spectacles.

Ayushmann is very excited about the project and shared his happiness with the media. "The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It's an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am truly excited to start shooting the film also because it's going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti."

This movie has Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah as the lead actresses. Ayushmann is essaying the role of Dr Uday Gupta while Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student. While Shefali will be seen as a senior doctor - Dr Nandini in this movie.

Doctor G movie is being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap who is the sister of ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It is being produced by Junglee Pictures banner. The plot revolves around the campus of a medical institute.

Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with the production banner Junglee Pictures for the third time. He already worked with them for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018) movies.