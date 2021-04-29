Babil Khan Reminisces His Father Irrfan Khan And Says He Went Into Depression After His Demise

Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan has left to heavenly abode exactly one year ago leaving many of his fans to go teary-eyed. Although he stays alive on the screens but his absence leaves a void for all his fans, friends and family members. Well, reminiscing his father Babil Khan dropped an emotional note on how he built his own table to write his journals while taking chemo sessions. He also said, he battled with depression after his father passed away.





In this pic, Irrfan Khan is seen building his own table to write his journals in between his chemo sessions. Sharing this pic, Babil Khan wrote, "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries)".

Well, Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar also spoke to media on the occasion of Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary and turned emotional. They revealed many things about Irrfan. Well, Babil Khan said, he went into depression after his father's demise.

"After he passed I was initially okay and dealing with things very calmly. My mother was surprised to see me. But two days after his death, I almost crashed and went into a deep deep depression. I don't have words to explain how much pain I was feeling. I did not have the wish to get up and was very suicidal. I did not want to live anymore and used to struggle a lot."

He also said, it was because of his mother, he came out of the depression. "It is because of my mother I was able to overcome. She was the strength". He also said, "Me and my father were best friends and I was very close to him".

Babil Khan also shared a photo of Irrfan Khan's book's first page where the late actor penned his thoughts in the last stages of evolution.





This note reads, "The most amazing period of Life in London 25th June, 2018. The period of realization of inner mechanism and experience of magic which lies on the other side of conditioned mind. The world of sensations and CLEAR unburned mind."

Well, Irrfan Khan is always remembered and he will always stay alive in the hearts of the audience. He breathed his last on 29th April, 2020 battling with a neuroendocrine tumour.