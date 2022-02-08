Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Are All Set To Come Up With A Complete Action Entertainer

Bollywood's ace actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff need no introductions. Their high-octane action sequences just make us sit at the edge of the seats and their amazing screen presence make us go aww… For the first time in Bollywood, these two are collaborating and the title of the movie is 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The makers dropped a small teaser of the movie and raised the expectations on it…

Both Akshay and Tiger Shroff shared the teaser on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Akshay Kumar

The video starts off with Tiger Shroff aka Chote Miyan sporting in commando attire... He enters into a tunnel and shoots the opponents with much ease. Then enters Akshay Kumar aka Bade Miyan and kills the antagonists in style with a bomb! They finally announce the title of the movie and unveil the release date too. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023."

Tiger Shroff also shared the same teaser on his Instagram and wrote, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all, the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan".

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Mehra under the AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment banners.

This movie will be released for next Christmas i.e in 2023. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon!

Well, Akshay Kumar is also having 5-6 interesting movies in his kitty. He recently wrapped up Ram Setu shooting and will also be part of Raksha Bandhan, Mission Cinderella, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Oh My God 2 and a couple of other untitled projects.