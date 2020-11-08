Bala Turns One Year: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On Stereotyped Notions Of Beauty …

Bollywood's actor Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' movie has clocked one year… On this special occasion, Ayushmann has opened up and spoke about why did he choose such social message oriented movie and stereotyped notions of beauty. This Amar Kaushik directorial had Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actresses. This movie was unique in its content as it narrated about premature balding among men. This movie also made us witness how society values beauty and fair skin people.

Well, Ayushmann spoke to media and doled out about a few aspects of the movie and also opened up on stereotyped notions of beauty. He said, "With 'Bala' I wanted to normalize the fact that perfection is a man-made myth, and it creates immense discrimination that breaks hearts and families. Through this film I wanted to tell people to love themselves because everyone is special and unique in I wanted to tell everyone not to fall prey to stereotypical notions of beauty because it has divided the people."

He also added, "I tried to tell people how counterproductive the pursuit of this so-called perfection is, and I was happy that audiences flooded our film with so much love."

Ayushmann praises director Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan as he believes the team is committed to bringing positive change to society.

This versatile actor has also praised 'Bala' movie's director Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan as they came up with a unique concept… "I have to commend my director, Amar Kaushik, for his brilliant and sensitive vision of creating a film of truly mind-blowing content that was also extremely entertaining because of the inherent social satire. I must also thank my producer Dinesh Vijan, who showed his penchant for supporting content that stands out. "Bala" was a brave film and it wouldn't have been possible without a willing producer like Dinesh."

Speaking about picking social subject oriented movies like Bala and Subh Mangal Saavdhan, he spoke "When you decide to change perceptions and beliefs, you will have to start a dialogue, you will have to start a debate. I firmly believe that constructive conversation can help us improve society as a whole. My films have tried to do so. exactly that. and I am extremely proud of my work".

"Films can be a real mirror of society and through my films I constantly try to focus on issues that require the attention of society. I would like to believe that I can do my part to normalize the problems and ask people to rethink preconceptions about our world. I would like to break as many stereotypes as possible and there is a lot of work to be done".

Bala movie was directed by Amar Kaushik and was bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios. This movie finally made the audience know how inner beauty plays an important role in shaping the lives. Ayushmann has dared himself to essay 'Bala' character and proved his mettle with his ace performance and ultimate screen presence. His perfect comedy timing, angry expressions being bald and emotional touch with falling weak after getting rejected by a girl won the audience's hearts.