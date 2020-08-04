Bandra Police Makes It Clear That No Police Complaint Was Registered By KK Singh On 25th February

Bollywood: The suicide case of Bollywood's late actor is taking many twists and turns… After Sushant's father KK Singh complaining on Rhea Chakraborty, all the eyes started watching Rhea's every action and digging out her minus points. Even Sushant's driver, cook and other staff doled out negative points about Rhea and further complicated the case.



Well, yesterday there was a video doing rounds on the internet… It has Sushant's father KK Singh doling out that, he alerted Police on February 25 itself that his son's life is in danger.

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Well, Bandra Police have come up with a reply… They said that "KK Singh the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date. However, OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible."

Well, here is the WhatsApp chat shared by Sushant's family… This chat shows us that, Rhea's family took Sushant to a resort and from then there was a drastic change in his behavior…





This case is turning big and we need to wait and watch for more updates… Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging to a fan.

