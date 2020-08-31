Before And After: Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts His New Haircut

We all know that our dear Abhishek Bachchan has successfully defeated the Covid-19 pandemic after fighting with it for 29 days. He was treated in Nanavati hospital after getting positive for Coronavirus. Well, now he is all set to get back to work. Off late, this ace actor of Bollywood took to his Instagram and dropped the 'Before and After' collage and flaunted his new haircut.

In this post, Abhishek dropped the collage of 'Before and After' pics and awed us with his modish haircut… In the first pic, he was all seen with curly bangs and then in the next one, our dear handsome star rocked in the modish haircut. The magic is done by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.



Abhishek also wrote, "Before and after!

Time to get back to work.

Thank you @aalimhakim"

This post garnered many views and Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu, Anupam Kher, Zoya Akhtar and Nimrit have dropped their comments and complimented AB's new look.

Abhishek Bachchan along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Bachchan were tested positive for Covid-19 on 11th July, 2020 and then were shifted to Nanavati hospital for treatment. After a few days, all were discharged from the hospital after receiving the negative report for Covid-19. Now, all of them are totally fine and slowly getting back to their normal hush-hush and busy lifestyle.