Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta Shares A New Pic And Asks Her Fans To Watch The Movie In The Theatres

It is all known that Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta starrer Bell Bottom movie is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. And it is one of the biggest movies of Bollywood that is releasing in theatres post lockdown. Thus makers and the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, Lara Dutta who is essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this movie, shared a new pic on her Twitter page and urged her fans to watch the movie in the theatres.

Looking forward to seeing you all in the cinemas as #BellBottom releases in theatres in 3D tomorrow!!! Please adhere to all COVID protocols and make your cinema experience a safe experience for yourself and your family members! #maskup #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/iTnjzQqPqr — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 18, 2021

In this pic, Lara Dutta is seen wearing a mask and looked awesome in Indira Gandhi's attire. She also urged her fans to watch the movie in the theatre following the Covid-19 protocols. "Looking forward to seeing you all in the cinemas as #BellBottom releases in theatres in 3D tomorrow!!! Please adhere to all COVID protocols and make your cinema experience a safe experience for yourself and your family members! #maskup #socialdistancing".

Well, the makers also released a new song "Tum Aaogey…" from the movie and raised the expectations on the film… Take a look!

Stating that this song is an ode to hope, Akshay wrote, "When a ray of hope turns into reality... #TumAaogey is an ode to that hope. Song out now".

Here is the complete song… Take a look!

This video showcases Akshay Kumar returning to his homeland. Even Armaan Malik's magical voice made this emotional song instantly hit the music charts. Rashmi Virag are the soul of this beautiful composition!

Speaking about the Bell Bottom movie, it is based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…This movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Akshay plans a covert operation to rescue the 210 hostages and to kill the hijackers in this movie.

This movie will hit the theatres tomorrow i.e on 19th August, 2021 and that too in 3D mode!