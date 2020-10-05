Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar Showcases 3 Different Avatars And Takes Us Back To 80s

Bollywood ace actor Akshay Kumar who recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of his latest movie 'Bell Bottom' has dropped the intriguing teaser of this flick. Akshay just rocked it with his all-round show and made us go jaw dropped with his 3 different avatars.

This 'Sooryavanshi' actor dropped the teaser on his Instagram page and presenting the thrilling video…

The teaser is quite upbeat and made us witness our dear Akshay Kumar in 3 different looks adding the retro vibes to his attire. As Akshay will be seen as the 'RAW' agent, he will solve a few mysteries and saves our country. Coming to the first look, Akshay was seen walking in an airport with a plane in the background. He looked suave in a blue suit holding a bag and sunnies… While in the second one, Akshay looked modish sporting in a sweatshirt and teamed it with a jacket. Finally, the third one is the 'Khaki' look. He is seen holding the railing of the tanker… We need to specially mention about the ultimate 'Bell Bottom' pants which Akshay wore in this teaser. They will definitely create a buzz in the men's fashion arena!!!



Akshay also wrote, "Go BellBottom! Here's a thrilling throwback to the 80s. 🙌🏼 Presenting #BellbottomTeaser…"

'Bell Bottom' flick becomes the first movie in the world to start and finish shoot amid pandemic. Akshay bagged this great achievement even after flying to the International location for the shoot.

Speaking to media about the movie, Akshay said, "It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it's time to get things moving again."

Akshay Kumar, Lara Bhupati, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will play the lead roles in this movie. Bell Bottom flick is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.